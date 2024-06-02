LIVE BLOG - It is official, the ANC gets 40 percent of the vote in the 2024 elections

Here are the results: The official results are out and according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the African National Congress (ANC) has obtained only around 6,444,202 votes. The ICE said that it has conducted 99.9% of the vote.

This means that the ANC has only got 40.19% of the total vote. In 2019 the ANC obtained 57.5% of the national vote. The Democratic Alliance (DA) has got around 3,494.750 or 21.8% of the vote.

In 2019, the DA obtained 20.77% of the vote. This shows that the official opposition has grown in these new elections. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has been the major winner of this election, gaining 2,338,381 votes which translates to 14.58% of the vote. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have not been so lucky, the party obtained 1,524,255 or 9.51% of the vote.