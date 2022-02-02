LIVE BLOG: JSC interview: Mandisa Maya believes SA was always ready for a female Chief Justice

The #ChiefJusticeInterviews was just hit with a second bout of loadshedding for the day. Things are slowly coming back on while the generator kicks in @IOL

Maya is asked how her experience as chair of the JSC committees would help her if appointed as CJ? Maya says she got a deeper insight of the internal functions. She says she is a quick learner with a strong character and is ready to take on the job as CJ @IOL

President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya believes South Africa was always ready for a female Chief Justice (post), as she told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) there was never a shortage of capable women.

Maya is five hours into her interview for Chief Justice.

When Northern Cape High Court Judge President Pule Tlaletsi asked her if South Africa was ready for the appointment of a woman as Chief Justice, Maya did not skip a beat when she told the panel that such a question should not even be asked.