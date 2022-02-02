NewsPolitics

LIVE BLOG: JSC interview: Mandisa Maya believes SA was always ready for a female Chief Justice

By IOL Reporter

Cape Town -

WATCH: I am more than a woman, says SCA President Mandisa Maya during JSC interview

President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya believes South Africa was always ready for a female Chief Justice (post), as she told the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) there was never a shortage of capable women.

Maya is five hours into her interview for Chief Justice.

When Northern Cape High Court Judge President Pule Tlaletsi asked her if South Africa was ready for the appointment of a woman as Chief Justice, Maya did not skip a beat when she told the panel that such a question should not even be asked.

Maya argued that women were not a special group that needed a favour.

Day 2 commences in the search for the country's next chief justice.

Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya will take the hot seat today.

Maya is a striking figure in the line-up of candidates for the top job as she is the only female to have been shortlisted.

The tone was set on Tuesday during Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga's interview when he was asked his thoughts on whether South Africa was ready for a female chief justice.

Some panellists cast doubts on Madlanga's stance on gender transformation after he evaded the question on more than one occasion.

After almost eight hours of rigorous questioning during his interview, Justice Madlanga's earlier pro-feminist views came into question when he all but laughed off the question of whether the country was ready for a woman to lead ConCourt.

Judicial Services Commission

