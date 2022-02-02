LIVE BLOG: JSC interviews – Justice Mandisa Maya takes the hot seat

Maya addresses Justice Minister Lamola who sits on the security cluster. She says the court needs assistance with rape cases. She says DNA evidence gets lost and requests Lamola "pressses" Police Minister Bheki Cele to do something @IOL

Maya speaks about sexual harassments and maternity policies, She says she was the first judge to get pregnant "and they didn't know what to do with me" @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022

Maya takes a sip of water and tells the JSC, she needs to calm down because this upsets her so much. She says that women must be given the same opportunities as men when in the judiciary @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022