LIVE BLOG: JSC interviews – Justice Mandisa Maya takes the hot seat
Maya addresses Justice Minister Lamola who sits on the security cluster. She says the court needs assistance with rape cases. She says DNA evidence gets lost and requests Lamola "pressses" Police Minister Bheki Cele to do something @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya speaks about sexual harassments and maternity policies, She says she was the first judge to get pregnant "and they didn't know what to do with me" @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya takes a sip of water and tells the JSC, she needs to calm down because this upsets her so much. She says that women must be given the same opportunities as men when in the judiciary @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya says we cannot wait for another generation to rise to see transformation. She says it needs to be done now.— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
"Most of us here are products of bantu education but we have proven ourselves," she says. @IOL
Transformation of the judiciary and gender diversity remains a huge issue. Maya says the programme to fast-track women into the judiciary is being resuscitated. She says this will be a game-changer @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
She now deals with the talk of bringing all the courts under one roof. Maya said she will push for this @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya says she watched some of Justice Madlanga's interview yesterday. She heard the challenges and issues raised especially the issues plaguing the ConCourt. She says although she has not been there in close to a decade, she does keep in touch with the goings-on @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
She says that public has lost trust in the judiciary and this needs urgent attention @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya asks the Chair if she can be given time to provide feedback on the undertakings she made previously.— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
She speaks about the different appointments that have been made, including female appointments @IOL
Maya's interview will now be afforded 30mins to share her vision of a functional, independent judiciary @IOL #ChiefJusticeInterviews— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
The proceedings in the #ChiefJusticeInterviews has begun. Chairperson Petse is making a few announcements such as proceedings will be adjourned for lunch at 13.50pm and resume at 3pm. Another adjournment will happen at 4pm. This is due to #loadshedding @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Day 2 commences in the search for the country's next chief justice.
Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya will take the hot seat today.
Maya is a striking figure in the line-up of candidates for the top job as she is the only female to have been shortlisted.
The tone was set on Tuesday during Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga's interview when he was asked his thoughts on whether South Africa was ready for a female chief justice.
Some panellists cast doubts on Madlanga's stance on gender transformation after he evaded the question on more than one occasion.
After almost eight hours of rigorous questioning during his interview, Justice Madlanga's earlier pro-feminist views came into question when he all but laughed off the question of whether the country was ready for a woman to lead ConCourt.
