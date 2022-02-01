LIVE BLOG: Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga first to be interviewed for Chief Justice position

Johannesburg - The long-awaited interviews for South Africa’s next Chief Justice are set to begin on Tuesday morning as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) begins the process of appointing one of four candidates for the top judicial post.

President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the public in September last year to nominate people for the position. The panel set up to short-list candidates – chaired by former head of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay – gave its report to Ramaphosa on November 17, and he submitted four names to the JSC.