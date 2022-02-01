LIVE BLOG: Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga first to be interviewed for Chief Justice position
Share this article:
Johannesburg - The long-awaited interviews for South Africa’s next Chief Justice are set to begin on Tuesday morning as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) begins the process of appointing one of four candidates for the top judicial post.
President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the public in September last year to nominate people for the position. The panel set up to short-list candidates – chaired by former head of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay – gave its report to Ramaphosa on November 17, and he submitted four names to the JSC.
The shortlisted four senior judges for the job include Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya, Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.
Read the full story here
We are at the Capital On the Park hotel where the interviews for South Africa's next #ChiefJustice is taking place. Today Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga will take the hot seat at 10am @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 1, 2022
EFF leader @Julius_S_Malema having a brief chat in the conference room before Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga's interview for #ChiefJustice begins @IOL pic.twitter.com/qF0g46ZWJp— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 1, 2022