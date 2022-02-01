NewsPolitics
Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will be the first candidate to take the stand on Tuesday morning when the Judicial Service Commission begins its interviews for the position of South Africa’s new Chief Justice. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko/African News Agency (ANA)
LIVE BLOG: Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga first to be interviewed for Chief Justice position

Johannesburg - The long-awaited interviews for South Africa’s next Chief Justice are set to begin on Tuesday morning as the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) begins the process of appointing one of four candidates for the top judicial post.

President Cyril Ramaphosa invited the public in September last year to nominate people for the position. The panel set up to short-list candidates – chaired by former head of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay – gave its report to Ramaphosa on November 17, and he submitted four names to the JSC.

The shortlisted four senior judges for the job include Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya, Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

