Saturday, March 12, 2022

LIVE BLOG: King Goodwill Zwelithini's life celebrated a year after his passing

Thousands of King Goodwill Zwelithini's subjects gathered in Ulundi on Wednesday for an Imbizo convened by the king. Top of the agenda on the Imbizo is the issue of communal land. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 13m ago

WATCH: Zulu regiments have started arriving at KwaKhangalemankengane royal palace in Nongoma on Saturday where King Misuzulu is hosting a prayer service to mark a year since the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Video: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics

LOOK: Rival factions of Zulu royal family host two events to remember King Goodwill Zwelithini

Durban - The two factions within the royal court will go ahead with their plans to host different events to mark a year since the passing away of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

On Friday both factions pitched big marquees in anticipation of pulling the largest crowds.

Independent Media visited KwaKhethomthandayo palace outside Nongoma and found a group of people making intensive preparations for the cleansing ceremony.

At the palace, the so-called Zulu royal rebels of Prince Mbonisi Zulu, Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu and Prince Vulindlela, all half-siblings of the late king, is where they will host their cleansing ceremony on Saturday.

Speaking to Independent Media on Friday, Prince Mbonisi, said their programme would go ahead as planned and did not know who would be their guests.

5 memorable quotes by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini as recorded over the years

The late combative and unyielding King Goodwill Zwelithini who passed away aged 72 on March 12 last year after ruling the Zulu nation for almost half a century, was a fountain of great wisdom.

Although he left a debatable legacy, over the years he dished out memorable quotes on corruption, illegal immigration, HIV, tribal land of the Zulus, and many other issues of national importance.

On the first anniversary of his passing, IOL's senior political journalist, Sihle Mavuso, looks back at some of his best quotes.

IOL honours the life and contribution of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu with this special commemorative digital magazine. It features moving personal tributes from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation; Jacob Zuma; Ela Gandhi; Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Cogta Minister; and Nigel Ward, on behalf of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The wonderful images accompanying each of these tributes are perfectly complemented by a stunning photo spread capturing the King’s life and passing.

