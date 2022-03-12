LIVE BLOG: King Goodwill Zwelithini's life celebrated a year after his passing

WATCH: One of the prominent members of the Zulu royal family that has arrived at the prayer service at KwaKhethomthandayo palace is Prince Thokozani (in full Zulu attire). The palace is hosting a rival prayer to mark a year since the passing away of King Goodwill Zwelithini. pic.twitter.com/PTkwhm3EHl — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022

PICS: Prince Mbonisi Zulu, in a light grey suit, has also arrived at KwaKhethomthandayo palace attend the prayer service to mark a year since the passing away of King Goodwill Zwelithini. @IOL pic.twitter.com/BlxhqBtCnF — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022 PICS: Senior Zulu princess, Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu who is also a half-sister of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini arriving at KwaKhethomthandayo palace in Nongoma where they are hosting a rival prayer service to mark a year since the passing of Umdlokombane. @IOL @IOLPolitics pic.twitter.com/2g7v1XF69W — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 12, 2022 WATCH: Zulu regiments have started arriving at KwaKhangalemankengane royal palace in Nongoma on Saturday where King Misuzulu is hosting a prayer service to mark a year since the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Video: Sihle Mavuso/ IOL Politics LOOK: Rival factions of Zulu royal family host two events to remember King Goodwill Zwelithini Durban - The two factions within the royal court will go ahead with their plans to host different events to mark a year since the passing away of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

On Friday both factions pitched big marquees in anticipation of pulling the largest crowds. Independent Media visited KwaKhethomthandayo palace outside Nongoma and found a group of people making intensive preparations for the cleansing ceremony. At the palace, the so-called Zulu royal rebels of Prince Mbonisi Zulu, Princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu and Prince Vulindlela, all half-siblings of the late king, is where they will host their cleansing ceremony on Saturday.

Speaking to Independent Media on Friday, Prince Mbonisi, said their programme would go ahead as planned and did not know who would be their guests. Read the full story here 5 memorable quotes by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini as recorded over the years

The late combative and unyielding King Goodwill Zwelithini who passed away aged 72 on March 12 last year after ruling the Zulu nation for almost half a century, was a fountain of great wisdom. Although he left a debatable legacy, over the years he dished out memorable quotes on corruption, illegal immigration, HIV, tribal land of the Zulus, and many other issues of national importance. On the first anniversary of his passing, IOL's senior political journalist, Sihle Mavuso, looks back at some of his best quotes.

Read the full story here Watch:King Misulu kaZwelithini convoy led by amabutho and Metro Police bike unit is leaving the hospital after a prayer. The King is now going to a sportfield opposite the hospital where amabutho are having a night vigil.@IOL #Zulu pic.twitter.com/chNva9rsDf — Sboniso Mngadi™ (@sbonisomngadi) March 11, 2022