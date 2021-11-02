NewsPolitics
The tally board at the egional Results Operation Centre at the Century City Convention Centre will be the hub of the IEC activities in the Western Cape the next 3 days following the voting. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)
LIVE BLOG: Local government election results

Cape Town - As results from the 2021 local government elections started to come through on Tuesday morning, it painted a bleak picture for the ANC – it has not passed the 50% threshold.

Vote counting continued on Tuesday morning after what analysts described as a dismal turnout at the municipal elections.

By 8am on Tuesday, the ANC had garnered 1 293 628 votes nationally, indicating a 45.71% overall support.

On Monday night after voting closed and results showed first signs of the ANC taking the lead in some provinces followed by the Freedom Front Plus, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

New kid on the block ActionSA reportedly won its first voting district in KwaDukuza's Ward 15 in Stanger, KZN and also reportedly in the Joburg inner city.

