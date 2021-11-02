LIVE BLOG: Local government election results
Cape Town - As results from the 2021 local government elections started to come through on Tuesday morning, it painted a bleak picture for the ANC – it has not passed the 50% threshold.
Vote counting continued on Tuesday morning after what analysts described as a dismal turnout at the municipal elections.
By 8am on Tuesday, the ANC had garnered 1 293 628 votes nationally, indicating a 45.71% overall support.
The Electoral Commission is happy to announce the first results of the #LGE2021.— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 1, 2021
For the #LGE2021, the first results came from Imvomvo Lodge voting station from Umzimvubu in the Eastern Cape province. pic.twitter.com/K5IwFmEhYa
On Monday night after voting closed and results showed first signs of the ANC taking the lead in some provinces followed by the Freedom Front Plus, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters.
New kid on the block ActionSA reportedly won its first voting district in KwaDukuza's Ward 15 in Stanger, KZN and also reportedly in the Joburg inner city.
