LIVE BLOG: More than 30 people storm IEC warehouse in Joburg

It's all systems go for President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa to be sworn-in on Wednesday at the Union Buildings. Traffic at Rietondale Park — where invited guests, the media, and members of the public were transported to the Union Buildings — was heavy from the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Guests arrived and filled the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre where Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will conduct the swearing-in ceremony. More than 30 people storm IEC warehouse in Joburg Police have confirmed that an investigation was under way after a group of more than 30 people stormed the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) warehouse in Booysens, Gauteng.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said on Tuesday night the group demanded access to where the election ballot papers were kept. "The motive for this is under investigation, we are still busy studying all evidence, taking down statements until this [Wednesday] morning to establish who these people are and whether it’s just criminal elements," she said. "No arrests have been made but police are studying all [evidence] at their disposal."

She said police are in the initial stages of the investigation. Report by Se-Anne Rall People gather on the south lawns of the Union Buildings for the inauguration of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa.

Heads of state and Dignitaries at the #PresidentialInauguration2024 taking place at the Union Buildings. pic.twitter.com/hbV7zuIN8n — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) June 19, 2024 WATCH: Steenhuisen explains how the DA and ANC will work together The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen speaks to the media at the Inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

He explains how they co-work together with the ANC to advance the country’s future. Report and video by Kamogelo Moichela

Watch: RISE Mzansi welcomes Government of National Unity (GNU) RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says his party will play an important role in Parliament. He welcomes the Government of National Unity (GNU). Report and video by Kamogelo Moichela

Heading to the Union Buildings? Do not bring alcohol, cooler boxes, weapons and fireworks Members of the public wishing to attend the presidential inauguration will be able to park their vehicles at the Tshwane Showgrounds, west of the city, and ride a free bus to the Union Buildings. Read the full story here.

FFPlus leader Groenewald confident the Government of National Unity (GNU) will work Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) leader Pieter Groenewald is confident that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will work because decisions will now be made collectively and not by the African National Congress (ANC).

Report and video by Kamogelo Moichela Presidential inauguration not a public holiday, warns government Government has staunched that it is business as usual and the day not a public holiday.