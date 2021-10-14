LIVE BLOG: National Welcome Prayer Day for Jacob Zuma

As the usual Durban heat settles in, supporters of former president Jacob Zuma make their way to Peoples Park ahead of the prayer event set to take place. MKMVA members are also present. @IOL @ANCKZN pic.twitter.com/uW3IM5Q0Mp

WATCH: Sifiso Lubisi, a Jacob Zuma supporter from Nkomazi ANC region, Mpumalanga province is also among those at Moses Mabhida's People’s Park. Nkomazi is the former stomping ground of Ngrayi Ngwenya, a prominent supporter of Zuma. @IOL #ZumaPrayer pic.twitter.com/MdsyHUtxwB

WATCH: Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma from KwaMashu in action as they prepare to take their seats at Moses Mabhida's People’s Park where the welcome home rally for the former head of state is taking place. @IOL #ZumaPrayer pic.twitter.com/gcawmraxKk

Watch: MKMVA spokesman Carl Niehaus says he is at People's Park in Durban to show their support of former president Jacob Zuma who was unfairly sentenced to prison. @IOL #anc #mkmva #durban #anckzn pic.twitter.com/Q8G8WNk1bH

People making a clarion call. pic.twitter.com/mjbdiSb26L — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 10, 2021

09:20 Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have been called on by his foundation to join a prayer meeting at People’s Park in Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban today.

Jacob Zuma foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said in a voice note circulating on social media, that the purpose of the event is to pray for Zuma’s safekeeping during his recent prison sentence and the “dark forces” that lay ahead.

08:37 Hours before the welcome home prayer for Jacob Zuma could start on Thursday, there is already a split as some senior members of the KwaZulu-Natal Interfaith are at loggerheads, making accusations that former president Jacob Zuma’s name is being used for financial gain.