LIVE BLOG: National Welcome Prayer Day for Jacob Zuma
Share this article:
Watch: MKMVA spokesman Carl Niehaus says he is at People's Park in Durban to show their support of former president Jacob Zuma who was unfairly sentenced to prison. @IOL #anc #mkmva #durban #anckzn pic.twitter.com/Q8G8WNk1bH— Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) October 14, 2021
WATCH: Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma from KwaMashu in action as they prepare to take their seats at Moses Mabhida's People’s Park where the welcome home rally for the former head of state is taking place. @IOL #ZumaPrayer pic.twitter.com/gcawmraxKk— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 14, 2021
WATCH: Sifiso Lubisi, a Jacob Zuma supporter from Nkomazi ANC region, Mpumalanga province is also among those at Moses Mabhida's People’s Park. Nkomazi is the former stomping ground of Ngrayi Ngwenya, a prominent supporter of Zuma. @IOL #ZumaPrayer pic.twitter.com/MdsyHUtxwB— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 14, 2021
09:52
As the usual Durban heat settles in, supporters of former president Jacob Zuma make their way to Peoples Park ahead of the prayer event set to take place. MKMVA members are also present. @IOL @ANCKZN pic.twitter.com/uW3IM5Q0Mp— Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) October 14, 2021
09:45
People making a clarion call. pic.twitter.com/mjbdiSb26L— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 10, 2021
09:20 Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have been called on by his foundation to join a prayer meeting at People’s Park in Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban today.
Jacob Zuma foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said in a voice note circulating on social media, that the purpose of the event is to pray for Zuma’s safekeeping during his recent prison sentence and the “dark forces” that lay ahead.
08:37 Hours before the welcome home prayer for Jacob Zuma could start on Thursday, there is already a split as some senior members of the KwaZulu-Natal Interfaith are at loggerheads, making accusations that former president Jacob Zuma’s name is being used for financial gain.
Click here for the full story
07:30 The @JGZ_Foundation tweeted this invitation on Thursday morning.
God has created the most beautiful day today.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 14, 2021
The sky is blue and the sun is shining bright on the People's Park near Moses Mabhida Stadium eThekwini. God is providing his own vitamin D.#ThePeoplesPresident#WenzenuZuma#AfricansUnite pic.twitter.com/1d9WY5wmk6
07:17 The former president’s attendance at the gathering is not yet assured after an insider in Nkandla said his doctors from the military health services advised him to stay at home and nurse his ill health.
06:30 Supporters are forging ahead with a welcome home rally for former president Jacob Zuma in Durban on Thursday, despite the possibility that their ailing hero may follow his doctors’ advice not to attend the event.
Zuma was granted medical parole on September 5, two months into his 15 months sentence for contempt of the Constitutional Court, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.
After the medical parole was granted, Zuma’s supporters, who have steadfastly maintained that he should not have been jailed for his defiance of a court order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, started preparing for today’s rally, which is expected to overshadow political parties’ campaigning for the upcoming local government elections.