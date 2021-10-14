NewsPolitics
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)
LIVE BLOG: National Welcome Prayer Day for Jacob Zuma

By Staff Reporter Time of article published 27m ago

09:52

09:45

09:20 Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have been called on by his foundation to join a prayer meeting at People’s Park in Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban today.

Jacob Zuma foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said in a voice note circulating on social media, that the purpose of the event is to pray for Zuma’s safekeeping during his recent prison sentence and the “dark forces” that lay ahead.

08:37 Hours before the welcome home prayer for Jacob Zuma could start on Thursday, there is already a split as some senior members of the KwaZulu-Natal Interfaith are at loggerheads, making accusations that former president Jacob Zuma’s name is being used for financial gain.

07:30 The @JGZ_Foundation tweeted this invitation on Thursday morning.

07:17 The former president’s attendance at the gathering is not yet assured after an insider in Nkandla said his doctors from the military health services advised him to stay at home and nurse his ill health.

06:30 Supporters are forging ahead with a welcome home rally for former president Jacob Zuma in Durban on Thursday, despite the possibility that their ailing hero may follow his doctors’ advice not to attend the event.

Zuma was granted medical parole on September 5, two months into his 15 months sentence for contempt of the Constitutional Court, allowing him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

After the medical parole was granted, Zuma’s supporters, who have steadfastly maintained that he should not have been jailed for his defiance of a court order to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, started preparing for today’s rally, which is expected to overshadow political parties’ campaigning for the upcoming local government elections.

