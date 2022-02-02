LIVE BLOG: Pressure on Justice Mandisa Maya as interviewers tackle hot-button topics

The spokespersons of the JSC will brief the media on the Chief Justice interview process thus far and when and how briefings will take place between now and the conclusion of the deliberations scheduled for Saturday. This will take place today at 2pm @IOL

Commissioner Dodovu is asking Maya about social justice and what can be done to address such issues? Maya says making sure people have access to justice is key

She says mentorship of young people is also key. Maya says it should be something all judicial officers should be involved in

Commissioner Madonsela asks if Maya has been able to tackle cases that are imp for the judiciary as SCA leader? Maya says with SA being the rape capital of the world, she finds rape cases as number 1 in importance. She says she sat in a number of important cases

Maya says that she considers all cases as important and all the matters that she presided or sat in were important

Maya says that she will not be an outsider at the ConCourt because many of the judges there served at the SCA under her

Maya speaks about sexual harassments and maternity policies, She says she was the first judge to get pregnant "and they didn't know what to do with me"

Maya addresses Justice Minister Lamola who sits on the security cluster. She says the court needs assistance with rape cases. She says DNA evidence gets lost and requests Lamola "pressses" Police Minister Bheki Cele to do something

Maya takes a sip of water and tells the JSC, she needs to calm down because this upsets her so much. She says that women must be given the same opportunities as men when in the judiciary

Maya says we cannot wait for another generation to rise to see transformation. She says it needs to be done now.

"Most of us here are products of bantu education but we have proven ourselves," she says. @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022