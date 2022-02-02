LIVE BLOG: Pressure on Justice Mandisa Maya as interviewers tackle hot-button topics
Cape Town -
She says mentorship of young people is also key. Maya says it should be something all judicial officers should be involved in @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Commissioner Dodovu is asking Maya about social justice and what can be done to address such issues? Maya says making sure people have access to justice is key @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
The spokespersons of the JSC will brief the media on the Chief Justice interview process thus far and when and how briefings will take place between now and the conclusion of the deliberations scheduled for Saturday. This will take place today at 2pm @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya says that she will not be an outsider at the ConCourt because many of the judges there served at the SCA under her @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya says that she considers all cases as important and all the matters that she presided or sat in were important @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Commissioner Madonsela asks if Maya has been able to tackle cases that are imp for the judiciary as SCA leader? Maya says with SA being the rape capital of the world, she finds rape cases as number 1 in importance. She says she sat in a number of important cases @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)
Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya's interview resumes now. The floor is opened for questions from the Commissioners.#ChiefJusticeInterviews @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya addresses Justice Minister Lamola who sits on the security cluster. She says the court needs assistance with rape cases. She says DNA evidence gets lost and requests Lamola "pressses" Police Minister Bheki Cele to do something @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya speaks about sexual harassments and maternity policies, She says she was the first judge to get pregnant "and they didn't know what to do with me" @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya takes a sip of water and tells the JSC, she needs to calm down because this upsets her so much. She says that women must be given the same opportunities as men when in the judiciary @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya says we cannot wait for another generation to rise to see transformation. She says it needs to be done now.— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
"Most of us here are products of bantu education but we have proven ourselves," she says. @IOL
Transformation of the judiciary and gender diversity remains a huge issue. Maya says the programme to fast-track women into the judiciary is being resuscitated. She says this will be a game-changer @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
She now deals with the talk of bringing all the courts under one roof. Maya said she will push for this @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya says she watched some of Justice Madlanga's interview yesterday. She heard the challenges and issues raised especially the issues plaguing the ConCourt. She says although she has not been there in close to a decade, she does keep in touch with the goings-on @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
She says that public has lost trust in the judiciary and this needs urgent attention @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Maya asks the Chair if she can be given time to provide feedback on the undertakings she made previously.— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
She speaks about the different appointments that have been made, including female appointments @IOL
Maya's interview will now be afforded 30mins to share her vision of a functional, independent judiciary @IOL #ChiefJusticeInterviews— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
The proceedings in the #ChiefJusticeInterviews has begun. Chairperson Petse is making a few announcements such as proceedings will be adjourned for lunch at 13.50pm and resume at 3pm. Another adjournment will happen at 4pm. This is due to #loadshedding @IOL— Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 2, 2022
Day 2 commences in the search for the country's next chief justice.
Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya will take the hot seat today.
Maya is a striking figure in the line-up of candidates for the top job as she is the only female to have been shortlisted.
The tone was set on Tuesday during Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga's interview when he was asked his thoughts on whether South Africa was ready for a female chief justice.
Some panellists cast doubts on Madlanga's stance on gender transformation after he evaded the question on more than one occasion.
After almost eight hours of rigorous questioning during his interview, Justice Madlanga's earlier pro-feminist views came into question when he all but laughed off the question of whether the country was ready for a woman to lead ConCourt.
