Buthelezi's death was confirmed in a statement released by his family said: “It is with utter grief that we, the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP, announce the passing of South Africa’s truest champion and greatest servant, our father, uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene.”

I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of KwaPhindangene, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and the Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been an… pic.twitter.com/pqa2iJpysz

Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the politically towering Zulu prince, unyielding tribal chief and forever combative South African politician who established the IFP, an enduring Zulu nationalist formation and moulded it into a formidable political force, all the while being its eternal public avatar, has passed away.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we have received news from the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP that the Lord has called His servant home. The Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party passed away peacefully in the early hours of this morning. We are devastated by this unspeakable loss to the IFP, the Zulu Nation, our country, and the greater cause of justice and peace.

“Recognising that the deepest pain is reserved for the Buthelezi family, the IFP has extended our condolences and full support in this most difficult time. We will defer to the family on all arrangements to honour Prince Buthelezi, with assurances that in the days, months and years to come, the IFP will place the legacy of our Founder at the centre of all our work in the service of South Africa.

“On behalf of the IFP, I offer condolences to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Zulu Royal Family on the loss of the Zulu nation’s long-serving traditional Prime Minister, who gave so much to strengthen the institution of the monarchy and ensure the recognition of the King.“