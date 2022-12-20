The dust is slowly settling at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, after the ANC’s brutal 55th National Elective Conference. Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected to serve a second term as ANC president, with Paul Mashatile serving as his deputy.

Read about the election of the ANC’s top seven leadership here. Graphic: Timothy Alexander/African News Agency (ANA) You can also follow IOL’s blow-by-blow accounts of what happened on each day of the conference so far: Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. IOL will keep you updated on this, the final day of the conference.

The ANC’s Top Seven Leadership. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) UPDATE: Newly elected ANC Treasurer-General Dr Gwen Ramokgopa will on Tuesday address the Progressive Business Forum a day after she got elected into the position. The ANC has over the last few months been facing serious financial challenges. Ramokgopa's predecessor Paul Mashatile, who was elected Deputy President on Monday, had highlighted some of the financial challenges of the party and had called for amendments to the Political Party Funding Act, which would lead to the raising of the threshold for donations that should be made public. The ANC is also facing a tough election in 2024 and this would require funds to campaign. Ramokgopa, who had previously served as Health MEC in Gauteng, had been working in the ANC Secretary-General's as co-ordinator office over the last few months, will be addressing the PBF with another ANC leader Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, who is also the Minister of Communications.

My job is to guard the ANC says Fikile Mbalula as he is elected secretary-general Newly-elected ANC secretary-general (SG) Fikile Mbalula has vowed to deal with any dissent that arises in the party going forward. Read the full story here.

