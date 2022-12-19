The country remains on tenterhooks in light of the brutal campaign battle between Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize for the position of president of the ANC. This as thousands of delegates have descended on Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, to attend the party’s 55th National Conference.

ANC top 7 needs to address dwindling party membership dilemma

The new ANC leadership is expected to be seized with addressing the governing party’s dwindling membership which has plummeted in at least eight provinces by more than 300 000. This was just during the five-year term of the outgoing ANC national executive committee (NEC) led by Cyril Ramaphosa with David Mabuza as his deputy, Gwede Mantashe as national chair, and Paul Mashatile treasurer-general while suspended Ace Magashule was deputised by the late Jessie Duarte. Read the full story here.

Ramaphosa haunted by court summons amid NEC conference With the countdown to the crowning of the new ANC president close to being delivered, there is a looming threat. Incumbent party leader Cyril Ramaphosa faces more woes – he has to answer to the courts. Former president Jacob Zuma instituted a private prosecution in the Johannesburg High Court, for which Ramaphosa is due to appear in court next year.

Read the full story here. Money in leadership contests is selling ANC to highest bidder - Mantashe ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has warned that the use of money in the governing party’s internal leadership elections will affect the quality of its leaders.