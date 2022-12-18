Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LIVE BLOG: Rolling coverage of day three of the 55th ANC National Conference

Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 15m ago

Share

It’s day three of the ANC’s 55th National Conference taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg until December 20, where the party will elect new leadership.

You can check out IOL’s blow-by-blow account of events on Friday and Saturday here. You can also visit and follow our ANC Elective Conference content hub so you don’t miss out on anything.

Story continues below Advertisement

ANC National Conference: Meet the men (and three women) who are likely to lead the party

It's set to go down on Sunday morning as delegates at the ANC's 55th national elective conference prepare to vote at 9am for the party's new leadership.

Read the full story here.

More on this

OFFICIAL NOMINATION LIST

Nominations for the top seven at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference have been confirmed and finalised.

According to the electoral committee, the following nominations stand:

Story continues below Advertisement

President

Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy President

Story continues below Advertisement

Ronald Lamola, Oscar Mabuyane and Paul Mashatile.

National Chairperson

Gwede Mantashe, David Masondo and Stanley Mathabatha

Secretary-General

Ndumiseni Ntuli, Phumulo Masualle and Fikile Mbalula

First Deputy Secretary-General

Nomvula Mokonyane and Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Second Deputy Secretary-General

Maropene Ramokgopa, Ronalda Nalumango

Treasurer-General

Benjamin Chauke, Pule Mabe, Mzwandile Masina and Gwen Ramokgopa

Voting on the positions is expected to commence at 9am on Sunday.

Related Topics:

political conventionpoliticsANCCyril RamaphosaDavid MabuzaNkosazana Dlamini ZumaLindiwe Sisulu

Share