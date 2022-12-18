It’s day three of the ANC’s 55th National Conference taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg until December 20, where the party will elect new leadership. You can check out IOL’s blow-by-blow account of events on Friday and Saturday here. You can also visit and follow our ANC Elective Conference content hub so you don’t miss out on anything.

ANC National Conference: Meet the men (and three women) who are likely to lead the party It's set to go down on Sunday morning as delegates at the ANC's 55th national elective conference prepare to vote at 9am for the party's new leadership. Read the full story here.

OFFICIAL NOMINATION LIST Nominations for the top seven at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference have been confirmed and finalised. According to the electoral committee, the following nominations stand:

President Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa Deputy President

Ronald Lamola, Oscar Mabuyane and Paul Mashatile. National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, David Masondo and Stanley Mathabatha

Secretary-General Ndumiseni Ntuli, Phumulo Masualle and Fikile Mbalula First Deputy Secretary-General

Nomvula Mokonyane and Tina Joemat-Pettersson Second Deputy Secretary-General Maropene Ramokgopa, Ronalda Nalumango