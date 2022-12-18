It’s day three of the ANC’s 55th National Conference taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg until December 20, where the party will elect new leadership.
You can check out IOL’s blow-by-blow account of events on Friday and Saturday here. You can also visit and follow our ANC Elective Conference content hub so you don’t miss out on anything.
ANC National Conference: Meet the men (and three women) who are likely to lead the party
It's set to go down on Sunday morning as delegates at the ANC's 55th national elective conference prepare to vote at 9am for the party's new leadership.
Read the full story here.
LIVE BLOG: 55th ANC National Conference - Nominees for Top Seven leadership finalised
LIVE BLOG: ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe adjourns the 55th National Conference until 9am on Saturday morning
ANC ends day one of elective conference battling registration issues and only the political report delivered
OFFICIAL NOMINATION LIST
Nominations for the top seven at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference have been confirmed and finalised.
According to the electoral committee, the following nominations stand:
President
Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa
Deputy President
Ronald Lamola, Oscar Mabuyane and Paul Mashatile.
National Chairperson
Gwede Mantashe, David Masondo and Stanley Mathabatha
Secretary-General
Ndumiseni Ntuli, Phumulo Masualle and Fikile Mbalula
First Deputy Secretary-General
Nomvula Mokonyane and Tina Joemat-Pettersson
Second Deputy Secretary-General
Maropene Ramokgopa, Ronalda Nalumango
Treasurer-General
Benjamin Chauke, Pule Mabe, Mzwandile Masina and Gwen Ramokgopa
Voting on the positions is expected to commence at 9am on Sunday.