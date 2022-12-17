LIVE BLOG: Rolling coverage of day two of the 55th ANC National Conference

We’re into day two of the 55th ANC National Conference taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg until December 20, where the party will elect new leadership.
ANC spokesperson warns members of the media to behave or be thrown out
The 55th ANC National Conference is being held under strict conditions, with members of the media warned about doing as they please.
ANC national elective conference tainted by delays on day one
Over 4 000 delegates from all corners of the country converged at Nasrec, Johannesburg, yesterday for the eagerly-awaited elective conference that activated economic activities for traders and vendors around the province.
It is no secret that the opening of the 55th ANC National Elective Conference was encircled by issues that visibly led to a delayed programme.
On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma caused a stir by sharing a light-hearted moment hours after Msholozi indicated he would be instituting private prosecution of Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal.
Gender parity is also a key issue at this conference with the ANC’s women presidential hopefuls slamming the patriarchy in the party calling for a 50/50 gender split in the top six leadership structure.
