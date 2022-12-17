LIVE BLOG: Rolling coverage of day two of the 55th ANC National Conference

We’re into day two of the 55th ANC National Conference taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg until December 20, where the party will elect new leadership. You can check out IOL’s blow-by-blow account of events on Friday here. You can also visit and follow our ANC Elective Conference content hub so you don’t miss out on anything.

WATCH: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana speaking at ANC’s PBF Breakfast ANC spokesperson warns members of the media to behave or be thrown out The 55th ANC National Conference is being held under strict conditions, with members of the media warned about doing as they please.

Read the full story here. ANC national elective conference tainted by delays on day one Over 4 000 delegates from all corners of the country converged at Nasrec, Johannesburg, yesterday for the eagerly-awaited elective conference that activated economic activities for traders and vendors around the province.

It is no secret that the opening of the 55th ANC National Elective Conference was encircled by issues that visibly led to a delayed programme. Read the full story here. Check out Kevin Ritchie’s Carping Point column to see what he expects to come out of this conference.

Former president Jacob Zuma caused a stir when he arrived while President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering his political report, causing a disruption in proceedings as attendees sang songs and chanted “Zuma, Zuma, Zuma”. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma caused a stir by sharing a light-hearted moment hours after Msholozi indicated he would be instituting private prosecution of Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal. ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Gender parity is also a key issue at this conference with the ANC’s women presidential hopefuls slamming the patriarchy in the party calling for a 50/50 gender split in the top six leadership structure. ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) IOL will continue its rolling coverage of the conference today.