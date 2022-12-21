LIVE BLOG: The ANC announces new members of the National Executive Committee

The ANC Electoral Committee, chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe, will on Wednesday announce the results of the new members of the National Executive Committee.
Results of Anc nec anytime from now .— Cde Fikile Mbalula | ANC SG (@MbalulaFikile) December 21, 2022
The ANC conference was adjourned on Tuesday and it will reconvene on January 5 in Mangaung to finalise key policy decisions.
Motlanthe’s committee was expected to announce the results on Tuesday evening, but could not as the voting continued through the night.
The ANC had met in Nasrec from last Friday to elect new Top 7 leaders and 80 members of the NEC.
But it could not conclude its business by Tuesday. After the election of the new NEC the party would by early next year constitute its sub committees to drive its programmers for the next year.
Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected to serve a second term as ANC president, with Paul Mashatile serving as his deputy at the 55th National Elective Conference.