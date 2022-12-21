Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LIVE BLOG: The ANC announces new members of the National Executive Committee

The ANC Top 7. Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as ANC president and Paul Mashatile was elected as his deputy. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

The ANC Top 7. Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected as ANC president and Paul Mashatile was elected as his deputy. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 15m ago

Share

The ANC Electoral Committee, chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe, will on Wednesday announce the results of the new members of the National Executive Committee.

Story continues below Advertisement

WATCH LIVE FEED HERE

More on this

The ANC conference was adjourned on Tuesday and it will reconvene on January 5 in Mangaung to finalise key policy decisions.

Motlanthe’s committee was expected to announce the results on Tuesday evening, but could not as the voting continued through the night.

The ANC had met in Nasrec from last Friday to elect new Top 7 leaders and 80 members of the NEC.

Story continues below Advertisement

But it could not conclude its business by Tuesday. After the election of the new NEC the party would by early next year constitute its sub committees to drive its programmers for the next year.

Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected to serve a second term as ANC president, with Paul Mashatile serving as his deputy at the 55th National Elective Conference.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

political candidatespolitical conventionpoliticsANCJohannesburgCyril RamaphosaPolitics

Share