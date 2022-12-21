LIVE BLOG: The ANC announces new members of the National Executive Committee

The ANC Electoral Committee, chaired by Kgalema Motlanthe, will on Wednesday announce the results of the new members of the National Executive Committee.

The ANC conference was adjourned on Tuesday and it will reconvene on January 5 in Mangaung to finalise key policy decisions.

Motlanthe’s committee was expected to announce the results on Tuesday evening, but could not as the voting continued through the night.

The ANC had met in Nasrec from last Friday to elect new Top 7 leaders and 80 members of the NEC.