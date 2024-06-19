LIVE BLOG: Those who stand in the way of government, seek to inflame tensions will not succeed, says President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said those who seek to stand in the way of his government and those who seek to inflame tensions will not succeed. “Those who seek to undermine our institutions will fail, because democracy lives in the hearts of our people and never be dislodged. Nothing will distract us from serving the people and advancing their interests,” Ramaphosa said shortly after being sworn in at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

He said now is the time for South Africa to move forward. “Together, we will do more and better. Now is the time to assemble all our capabilities and to direct all our energies to answer the call of the people of South Africa,” he said. “We dare not linger, we dare not rest, until we have created jobs for those who need them; until there is enough food on every table.”

The formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) beginning of new era, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU) is a moment of profound significance and a beginning of a new era. He said as the leaders of this country came together in a government of national unity 30 years ago to forge a common future and build a united nation, the parties in the GNU of today have agreed to work together to address the most pressing challenges before our nation. “The parties have adopted a Statement of Intent, in which they have committed to pursue rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth; to create a more just society by tackling poverty; to safeguard the rights of workers; to stabilise government and to build state capacity,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the parties have made a commitment to invest in South Africa's people through quality education and health care; to address crime and corruption; to strengthen social cohesion and build a united nation; and, to pursue a foreign policy based on human rights, solidarity and peace.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to work with “everyone” and every political party after he took oath of office on Wednesday. Ramaphosa has officially begun his second term in office after forming a government of national unity incorporating opposition parties. “As the president of the Republic of South Africa, I will work with everyone to reach out and work with every political party and sector that is willing to contribute, to finding solutions to the challenges our country faces as we transition to a new decade of freedom,” he said.

"Thirty years have passed since we turned our back on racial tyranny and embraced an open and democratic society. We've made great strides in building a new society that is founded on strong democratic institutions and universal freedoms." He said South African society remains deeply divided.

Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as President of South Africa President-Elect Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in as the President of South Africa. In his acceptance and presidential speech, Ramaphosa said: "In the presence of everyone assembled here, and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of South Africa.

“I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa, and will obey, observe, uphold, and maintain the Constitution and all other laws of the Republic. “I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always Promote all that will advance the Republic, and oppose all that may harm it." He was sworn in by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

"Your majesties, excellencies, ladies, and gentlemen the President-elect has been duly sworn in, the President of the Republic of South Africa," Zondo said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in at Union Buildings by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday. Zondo lead Ramaphosa in the ceremony, before the president-elect signed the oath. Ramaphosa walked over to his wife,First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe, and gave her a kiss before taking his seat, where the couple shared a laugh.

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa arrives for his inauguration ceremony President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe arrived at the Union Buildings on Wednesday, taking their seats at around 11.55am for the swearing-in ceremony. The inauguration started with interfaith prayers.

Guests arrived and filled the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre where Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will conduct the swearing-in ceremony.

African presidents, dignitaries arrive for President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration It's all systems go for President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa to be sworn-in on Wednesday at the Union Buildings. Guests arrived and filled the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre where Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will conduct the swearing-in ceremony.

Zondo took his seat at 11.30am. US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety, former First Ladies Graca Machel and Elita de Klerk were amongst the dignitaries present for the inauguration. Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, as well as Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa also arrived.

Prime Minister of Burundi Gervais Ndirakobuca, Cuban Deputy President Salvador Mesa and Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba were also amongst the guests on Wednesday.

People gather on the south lawns of the Union Buildings for the inauguration of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa. Traffic at Rietondale Park — where invited guests, the media, and members of the public were transported to the Union Buildings — was heavy from the early hours of Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Steenhuisen explains how the DA and ANC will work together

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen speaks to the media at the Inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. He explains how they co-work together with the ANC to advance the country's future.

Watch: RISE Mzansi welcomes Government of National Unity (GNU) RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi says his party will play an important role in Parliament. He welcomes the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Heading to the Union Buildings? Do not bring alcohol, cooler boxes, weapons and fireworks Members of the public wishing to attend the presidential inauguration will be able to park their vehicles at the Tshwane Showgrounds, west of the city, and ride a free bus to the Union Buildings.

FFPlus leader Groenewald confident the Government of National Unity (GNU) will work

Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) leader Pieter Groenewald is confident that the Government of National Unity (GNU) will work because decisions will now be made collectively and not by the African National Congress (ANC).