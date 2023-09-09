LIVE BLOG: Tributes pour in for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who passed away, aged 95

Former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and President Emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi has died at the age of 95. Buthelezi's death was confirmed in a statement released by his family said: “It is with utter grief that we, the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP, announce the passing of South Africa’s truest champion and greatest servant, our father, uMntwana wa KwaPhindangene.”

A colourful life of service Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the politically towering Zulu prince, unyielding tribal chief and forever combative South African politician who established the IFP, an enduring Zulu nationalist formation and moulded it into a formidable political force, all the while being its eternal public avatar, has passed away. Read the full story here. President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute I am deeply saddened to announce the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Prince of KwaPhindangene, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation, and the Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party.



Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been an… pic.twitter.com/pqa2iJpysz — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 9, 2023 South Africa - Durban - 9 April1991 - Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi.Picture: Independent Archives; African News Agency Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s shoes too big to fill, cultural expert The death of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has left a huge void in the Zulu Royal family and Kingdom as his influence and role dates back to King Bhekuzulu in the 1950s until his death in 1968 and when the late King Zwelithini took over the reigns in the early 1970s until his death in 2021.

Buthelezi continued in his role as Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation when the current King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was appointed to the position after the death of his father. University of KwaZulu-Natal cultural expert Dr Gugu Mazibuko said Buthelezi was a huge figure in the Zulu Royal family. She said this did not end in the Zulu kingdom, but he worked with traditional leaders from other parts of South Africa and the rest of the continent.

Mazibuko said Buthelezi fought for the respect of traditional leadership for almost his entire life and this was reflected in the role he played in the royal family. Read more here Today is a painful day for South Africa and the end of an era.



On behalf of @BuildOneSA I wish to send my deepest condolences to the Buthelezi family on the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.



Prince Mangosuthu shaped the body politic of our nation for over multiple… pic.twitter.com/hAkkktUtEO — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 9, 2023 ANC in KZN says Buthelezi’s death is a depletion of matured leadership that shaped the country The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has paid tribute to “distinguished statesman” and “fountain of wisdom”, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The ANC in KZN has added to the many voices that have since paid tribute to the 95-year-old since news of his passing on Saturday morning. “We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Buthelezi family, the entire Buthelezi Clan and to the Inkatha Freedom Party. The ANC as a caring organisation, shares your pain and anguish during this difficult period. “While we appreciated the advancement in his age and the condition of his health, we were still hopeful that he was going to recover and continue to fulfil his important roles in society,” said ANC Provincial Secretary, Bheki Mtolo.

Read more here Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in his own words. #RIPButhelezi pic.twitter.com/6YSkEFFMNF — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 9, 2023 EFF, DA, ActionSA hail one of South Africa’s longest serving political figures, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi As tributes for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi who died on Saturday morning continue to pour in, South African politicians have also added their sombre voices to pay tribute to the founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The Democratic Alliance described Buthelezi as a giant on South Africa’s political landscape.

“Across three decades in Parliament and as a Minister in the Government of National Unity and as Acting President, he consistently demonstrated the courage of his convictions, never hesitated to speak truth to power, and was a role model for us all. “Today and always, we honour his steadfast commitment to building a peaceful, just and free nation,” the party said. DA leader John Steenhuisen said it was also heart warming to them that Buthelezi lived to witness and bless the close relationship between the DA and IFP, which led to a constructive working relationship in KwaZulu Natal and which culminated in the historic formation of the Multi-Party Charter last month.

Read more here First reed dance without Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as maidens mourn his death The annual Zulu Royal Reed Dance also known as Umkhosi woMhlanga is set to go ahead despite the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Saturday morning. Maidens from across the country had already converged at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma when the news broke with more expected to trickle in during the day.

This will be the first reed dance without Buthelezi who has been a towering figure and a staunch advocate of the Zulu nation's traditional and cultural practices. Read more here 🕊️ | The DA extends our deepest condolences to the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who have lost a dear loved one; to his beloved Inkatha Freedom Party and the Zulu Nation, who have lost a great leader; and indeed to all South Africans, who have lost a founding father. pic.twitter.com/ZjQ0slf1Ro — DA Gauteng (@DAGauteng) September 9, 2023 IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa “It is with the deepest sorrow that we have received news from the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP that the Lord has called His servant home. The Founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party passed away peacefully in the early hours of this morning. We are devastated by this unspeakable loss to the IFP, the Zulu Nation, our country, and the greater cause of justice and peace.