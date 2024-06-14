LIVE BLOG | Watch Live: Chief Justice swears in MP's for the seventh administration

EFF MEMBERS ARRIVE AT NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SITTING Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters entered the NA sitting as Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie lead other PA members in taking the oath and affirmation for the seventh National Assembly on Friday. The party took their seats, most dressed in their usual red overalls.

Report by Deveraux Morkel CHIEF JUSTICE KICKS OFF SWEARING IN OF MPs Chief justice Raymond Zondo started the swearing in of Parliament members by congratulating them and reminding them of the impact of their work.

“I congratulate each and everyone of the members,” he said. He reminded the politicians of the importance of their roles and each position in the National Assembly. “They make laws of our country, therefore shape the future of our country,” Zondo said.

He told politicians it was an honour to be sworn in and told them to not take it lightly. Report by Deveraux Morkel

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM TODAY'S FIRST SITTING OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY These inaugural sittings will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), as the parliamentary precinct is undergoing renovation after the fire that damaged several buildings in 2022. Parliamentary secretary, Xolile George, said this first sitting is important as it will oversee the election of the new presiding officers of Parliament and the President, who will form the seventh administration that will govern the country. Read more.

