LIVE COVERAGE: JSC interview - Raymond Zondo talks about transformation and how he would contribute even more to the judiciary

#ChiefJusticeInterviews has adjourned for tea. Chair Petse has noted 18 JSC Commissioners who are ready to ask Zondo questions after the tea break. Zondo jokes that it is "intimidating" @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 Zondo has concluded his 30 mins presentation. Chair Petse has now opened the floor to the JSC commissioners to ask Zondo questions @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 Zondo speaking about the appointment of more females. He says he recommended Justice Khampepe as acting DCJ. Says he wants to make his contribution in transformation by getting black and female judges in involved in spaces that used to be exclusive to whites and males @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

Zondo says he would retain such structures and rather make a contribution to make them work better @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 He says there are committee's in all provinces whose main task is to identify anything that negatively impacts the courts and can take action in addressing the issues. JP's informed Zondo that overall these committees work well @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 He says if appointed, he would not want to start anything "all over". Says he has been a member of judiciary for long, knows of the measures in place. Says former CJ Mogoeng put in structures to enhance the courts efficiency which was embraced @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) if appointed, he says, one of the issues he would want to deal with early in his term is to complete the institutional model for the administration of the courts @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

Zondonsays CJ should be someone of integrity, has demonstrable track record as a judge and should be someone who is able to work with people and appreciate the contribution of other leaders in the judiciary, CJ must make contribution to jurisprudence of SA @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 Zondo will now be given 30mins to make his case on why he should be the next Chief Justice. Here he will share his vision for the Judiciary and how he would implement if appointed @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

Zondo is asked about his participation in the 1st judges conference & the decision that it would happen every 5 yrs. Zondo says that there were budgetary constraints. He says q's arose as to why they couldn't go to Plan B and ask heads of court to gather views and share @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 Chair Petse talks to some of Zondo's ConCourt judgments that he penned. Petse says he himself read and quoted in his own judgments. He says they all bear the hallmarks of "intellectual vigour" etc @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 Zondo is currently talking about his Labour Appeal Court ruling in the Nehawu vs UCT case.

Zondo has been talking about some of proudest judgments that "stood the test of time", as he describes it @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

He has just a little over two and half years in active service left before the end of his term of office in the ConCourt.

Zondo shares that he received an award from a KZN organisation of legal lawyers recognising his significant contribution in human rights @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 Going through his particulars, Zondo confirms he is married with eight children. He holds 5 degrees acquired between '93 and 2012. He was appointed as a judge at age 37 and has been in active service as a judge for 25 years - which he celebrated a few days ago @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has arrived at the conference room where his #ChiefJustice interview will begin shortly @IOL pic.twitter.com/aaF3c5W3n7 — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

JSC Commissioners are settling in as they prepare for the last day of the #ChiefJusticeInterviews

ACJ Raymond Zondo is in the hot seat today @IOL pic.twitter.com/BhKvNvIHqi — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is the fourth and last candidate to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the top job as the country's next Chief Justice. Zondo, who held the title of Deputy Chief Justice, started acting in main role last year when former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng took a leave of absence and subsequently retired in October.

He is no stranger to the media limelight as he is the outgoing Chairperson of the highly publicised Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. It was earlier this week that he released the second portion to his highly anticipated report. Zondo is no stranger to South African politics when he took a decision to call a media briefing to respond to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's remarks on the judiciary in a published article.

Zondo said the article was rich in insults and poor in substance because it did not refer or speak to the issue warranting the attack on the judiciary. "There is no analysis of anything in that article. It is just accusations and insults of the judiciary, " he said.

This surprise move for a judge to call a media briefing to respond to remarks made in the political arena hardly ever happens and will surely be a hot topic for the JSC Commissioners to question him on during his interview. Zondo, who is now 61 years old, is also expected to face some tough questions and attitudes from some Commissioners since holding the fort at the State Capture Inquiry. Zondo's lengthy legal career shows that he served in various courts, including the Labour and Supreme Court of Appeal.