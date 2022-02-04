LIVE COVERAGE: JSC interview - Raymond Zondo tells commissioners why he should be next Chief Justice

Johannesburg - Chair Petse talks to some of Zondo's ConCourt judgments that he penned. Petse says he himself read and quoted in his own judgments. He says they all bear the hallmarks of "intellectual vigour" etc @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

Zondo is currently talking about his Labour Appeal Court ruling in the Nehawu vs UCT case.

Zondo has been talking about some of proudest judgments that "stood the test of time", as he describes it @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 He has just a little over two and half years in active service left before the end of his term of office in the ConCourt.

Zondo shares that he received an award from a KZN organisation of legal lawyers recognising his significant contribution in human rights @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022 Going through his particulars, Zondo confirms he is married with eight children. He holds 5 degrees acquired between '93 and 2012. He was appointed as a judge at age 37 and has been in active service as a judge for 25 years - which he celebrated a few days ago @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

JSC Commissioners are settling in as they prepare for the last day of the #ChiefJusticeInterviews

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is the fourth and last candidate to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the top job as the country's next Chief Justice.

Zondo, who held the title of Deputy Chief Justice, started acting in main role last year when former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng took a leave of absence and subsequently retired in October. He is no stranger to the media limelight as he is the outgoing Chairperson of the highly publicised Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. It was earlier this week that he released the second portion to his highly anticipated report.

Zondo is no stranger to South African politics when he took a decision to call a media briefing to respond to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's remarks on the judiciary in a published article. WATCH LIVE FEED HERE Zondo said the article was rich in insults and poor in substance because it did not refer or speak to the issue warranting the attack on the judiciary.

“There is no analysis of anything in that article. It is just accusations and insults of the judiciary, " he said. This surprise move for a judge to call a media briefing to respond to remarks made in the political arena hardly ever happens and will surely be a hot topic for the JSC Commissioners to question him on during his interview. Zondo, who is now 61 years old, is also expected to face some tough questions and attitudes from some Commissioners since holding the fort at the State Capture Inquiry.

Zondo's lengthy legal career shows that he served in various courts, including the Labour and Supreme Court of Appeal. He was also part of a task team that developed the draft legislation on labour relations for post-apartheid South Africa in 1994. This saw the passing of the Labour Relations Act of 1995.