Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Timothy Bernard/ African News Agency (ANA)

LIVE COVERAGE: Raymond Zondo faces tough questions during JSC interview

By Kailene Pillay Time of article published 19m ago

Johannesburg -

Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is the fourth and last candidate to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the top job as the country's next Chief Justice.

Zondo, who held the title of Deputy Chief Justice, started acting in main role last year when former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng took a leave of absence and subsequently retired in October.

He is no stranger to the media limelight as he is the outgoing Chairperson of the highly publicised Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

It was earlier this week that he released the second portion to his highly anticipated report.

Zondo is no stranger to South African politics when he took a decision to call a media briefing to respond to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's remarks on the judiciary in a published article.

Zondo said the article was rich in insults and poor in substance because it did not refer or speak to the issue warranting the attack on the judiciary.

“There is no analysis of anything in that article. It is just accusations and insults of the judiciary, " he said.

This surprise move for a judge to call a media briefing to respond to remarks made in the political arena hardly ever happens and will surely be a hot topic for the JSC Commissioners to question him on during his interview.

Zondo, who is now 61 years old, is also expected to face some tough questions and attitudes from some Commissioners since holding the fort at the State Capture Inquiry.

Zondo's lengthy legal career shows that he served in various courts, including the Labour and Supreme Court of Appeal.

He was also part of a task team that developed the draft legislation on labour relations for post-apartheid South Africa in 1994.

This saw the passing of the Labour Relations Act of 1995.

He became a Constitutional Court Justice in August 2012 and was later appointed Deputy Chief Justice in June 2017.

