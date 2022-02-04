LIVE COVERAGE: State Capture big part of Justice Raymond Zondo's JSC interview

Zondo says he did not think about it from that angle. He says in deciding on the 3-part series release of the report was not intentional that Ramaphosa findings would not be in Part 1/2. He says it was just a matter of what was completed and nearly completion @IOL

JSC Commissioner Notyesi asks if Zondo would consider his appointment as Chairperson to Inquiry a s an enhancement of his leadership and running for CJ job? Zondo says yes, while some criticise how he chaired it, others praised and he would hope the JSC considers it @IOL

Zondo said Notyesi must be careful not to send a message to other judges who are approached to Chair Commission's to turn it down in fear of reviews and adverse effects on their career trajectory @IOL

Malema accuses Zondo of giving deliberately long answers in an attempt to avoid directly answering the question on Fraser. He asks why didn't the Commission compel Fraser to come and answer as a former accounting officer @IOL

Malema said Fraser was leading a strategic institute of the state and monies are thrown around from the state coffers and he is not compelled to answer. Malema says but Zizi Kodwa was called to answer for R1m @IOL

Malema asks about the release of the final report that may implicate Pres CR. He asks why was CR's findings not included in the reports already released to avoid the issue that CR may feel obligated to give Zondo the job. "Is that not a sword on the neck of the President?" @IOL

He said if Fraser came earlier, it would have been better @IOL

Zondo said if he decided to call him for oral evidence, it would mean that he would have had to reopen the oral evidence in October. He could implicate people that were not implicated before then the Inquiry would have had to be further extended to allow them right of reply @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

But Zondo said Fraser wanted to be treated outside of the rules. He said the more imp thing was the time in which a decision on Fraser could be made. In March he did not have the docs and he never came back to Zondo to say he did not get the docs @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

Zondo says part of the problem with Fraser was that he seemed like he did not want to follow the processes of the Commission. Fraser says Zondo did not want him to testify bcz it would disturb the alleged narrative Zondo was heading to @IOL — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) February 4, 2022

WATCH LIVE FEED HERE