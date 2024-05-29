LIVE | Elections 2024: As it happens

Speaking at a media briefing following the wrapping up of two days of special votes , the commission said the network of 23,292 voting stations will open for voting from 7am and will close at 9pm.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said it’s all systems go as the country heads to the voting polls on Wednesday.

“It is important to emphasise that eligible voters who will be at the voting station at 9pm will be allowed to vote and not turned away,” the IEC said.

“We reiterate that voters must vote where they are registered. The general rule in elections is that a person votes at a voting station where they have registered,” it said.

“The only exception to the general rule is that a voter may vote outside of their registered voting district only after notifying the CEO. Notifications in this regard closed on May 17. Approximately 360,000 voters have been approved to vote outside their voting districts.”