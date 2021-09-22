LIVE FEED: ANC DSG Jessie Duarte briefing on councillor candidate registration

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will brief the media on the status of the party’s councillor candidate registration process for the Local Government Elections (LGE). In a statement issued by the party, Duarte is said to use the briefing to present the demographic picture of the ANC candidate list, “including gender and youth representation covering all municipal areas”.

“The deputy secretary-general is expected to outline steps that the ANC is putting in place to safeguard the integrity and credibility of councillor candidates, consistent with the recommendations of the Electoral Committee chaired by comrade Kgalema Motlanthe,” the statement read. The briefing is expected to start at 9am. WATCH HERE:

The ANC has been rocked by protests with branches and other structures complaining about the removal of their preferred candidates from the lists. The ANC national executive committee said it would investigate allegations of manipulation of list processes in structures where some of the candidates were illegally included and others removed from the lists. ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said that they would have by-elections in areas where internal ANC processes were overlooked.