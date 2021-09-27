LIVE FEED: ANC launches maifesto ahead of local government elections

Johannesburg - There was anticipation on Monday ahead of the country's biggest political party’s reveal manifesto launch in Pretoria. The party's President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the attendees at 7pm.

This weekend, the two biggest opposition parties unveiled its manifestos with both making high promises of employment and a better living situation in South Africa. The ANC is expected to reveal its pledges and promises under lockdown conditions, with only 500 expected to attend the manifesto launch in Tshwane’s Church Square at 5 pm. During a manifesto preview on Sunday, Ramaphosa revealed there are about 9 500 candidates contesting of which 25% are young people.

These include 4 937 PR candidates and 4 468 ward candidates who went through a robust democratic process as the ANC was determined to select the “most capable and committed” representatives. He revealed that 46% of all ANC candidates are women confirming the ANC’s commitment to gender equality and achievement of non-sexist society. He addressed the media in Parktown on Sunday evening, providing a preview of the party’s candidates ahead of the ANC’s manifesto launch today.

He acknowledged the ANC had made mistakes, but emphasised the young councillors would learn from these mistakes. Ramaphosa conducted a campaign trail in Ekurhuleni on Sunday. He said during these engagements he reminded the communities that despite the challenges or “mistakes”, the ANC’s local government structures have in the main sought to deliver. Ramaphosa's recent visit to Soweto was not smooth sailing as some of the people tried to disrupt him in Naledi. Angry residents were not happy with the poor service delivery in their areas.