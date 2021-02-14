LIVE FEED: Basic Education Minister briefs SA on back-to-school readiness

Cape Town - Basic Education Angie Motshekga is today expected to give details on the reopening of schools on Monday to start the new academic year. This comes as unions have welcomed the decision to reopen schools. The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the National Professional Teachers Organisation of SA (Naptosa) said yesterday this was an opportunity to get pupils back to their desks. Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said education plays a key role in society. “I hope the country appreciates the fact that education not only provides education but psychosocial services. We want to send a message of hope to our children and teachers,” said Maluleke.

He said teachers would have had time to prepare for the reopening of schools.

WATCH THE BRIEFING HERE:

“School management teams had been able to prepare learners to return. They had to prepare the curriculum and the rotation of our learners,” said Maluleke.

He said teachers had also been busy with admissions.

He said even last year teachers were preparing for the return of pupils at school.

“We are asking the country to be positive about education,” he said.

[email protected]

Political Bureau