LIVE FEED: Bheki Cele releases crime statistics after spike in murders, rapes

Cape Town: Police Minister Bheki Cele is announcing the crime statistics for the fourth quarter when he appears before MPs on Friday. Cele’s briefing to the portfolio committee on police comes after an increase in violent crimes from October to December 2021.

The figures for that quarter had shown a spike in murder, with more than 6 800 people killed. The SAPS was also concerned about the fact some of the murders are related to gender-based violence.

A few weeks ago, the family of Namhla Mtwa, of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, had been calling for the arrest of her alleged perpetrator after the videos of her previous assaults were circulated on social media. Cele visited the family and promised that the police would act. The parliamentarians have also called for the arrest of the suspect. The police figures also showed that more than 11 000 rape cases were reported for that period.

Cele’s briefing to the committee comes after he announced an increase in the budget for the top 30 police stations in the country. The police stations have seen a rise in serious and violent crimes including murder, rape and armed robberies. Cele had also said there had also been an increase in kidnappings in the country.

Political Bureau