LIVE FEED: Briefing on Covid-19 level 1 travel regulations

Durban - The Ministers of Transport, Home Affairs, Department of International Relations, Tourism and Health are today briefing the country on the easing of international travel restrictions which will be implemented on October 1.

Level 1 of the national lockdown was implemented in the country earlier this month.

Dirco minister, Naledi Pandor, led the briefing and explained the country's decision to allow visitors into SA from other countries.

She said only three airports will be opened for international travel. These are OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka International Countries.

Pandor said travellers will only be allowed to travel into SA if they have been tested, she further urged travellers to ensure that they have travel insurance to cover the costs of tests and quarantine if need be.