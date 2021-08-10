LIVE FEED: Corruption case against Jacob Zuma back in Pietermaritzburg High Court

Durban - The virtual sitting where the lawyers of former President Jacob Zuma are asking Pietermaritzburg high court judge Piet Koen to postpone hearing his application where he wants to force NPA's Adv Billy Downer SC out of his corruption trial is under way with the police and army forming a security ring around the court. Zuma’s lawyers are expected to file an application to seek another postponement as the former head of state is in an undisclosed hospital.

On Wednesday last week, Zuma scored a victory in the same court when presiding Judge Piet Koen ruled that the hearing, where the former ANC leader wants the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) advocate Billy Downer SC not to lead his arms deal corruption prosecution, should be heard in person instead of using virtual platforms. WATCH FEED HERE The NPA was opposed to that, arguing that his presence in court would pose a huge security risk, citing the mid-July unrest and looting that followed his 15-month jailing for contempt of court. Zuma’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, argued that as an accused, he was constitutionally mandated to be in court when a matter involving him was heard.

Judge Koen allowed Zuma and his legal team to be in court, setting the stage for Zuma’s supporters to be outside the high court. However, things started to change on Friday morning when the Department of Correctional Services announced that Zuma had been hospitalised in order to undergo a routine medical check-up by military health services. It was hoped that the check-up would be quick and Zuma would be back in Estcourt and ready to make the trip to Pietermaritzburg.

It turned out that would not be the case, as by Monday afternoon all parties concerned, the NPA and Zuma’s lawyers argued that Tuesday’s sitting would be about seeking a postponement. Through the spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, Zuma’s legal team confirmed that it would seek a postponement. “The NPA on behalf of all the parties sent a joint letter to the Honourable Judge Koen reflecting the parties’ agreement to postpone the hearing at the Pietermaritzburg High Court due to the ongoing hospitalisation of (former) president Zuma. On August 10 at 10am the matter will be heard virtually for postponement,” Manyi said.

The spokesperson of the NPA, Mthunzi Mhaga, confirmed that the matter would be held virtually and would be about a postponement. “I can confirm that tomorrow Mr Zuma's legal team will make a substantive application for a postponement virtually. It's unfortunate that there will be a postponement as our team is ready to argue the special plea as planned but these are circumstances beyond our control," Mhaga said. The Department of Correctional Services, through its spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said they were not sure when Zuma would be released from the external hospital where his medical check-up is being conducted.