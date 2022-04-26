LIVE FEED: Cyril Ramaphosa addresses joint sitting of Parliament on floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the joint sitting of Parliament today, on the floods that caused havoc in KwaZulu-Natal in the last two weeks where the province is trying to pick up the pieces. Businesses have been left reeling with billions of rand in damages to fix them.

The government has allocated R1 billion for immediate relief to the victims but Ramaphosa said at the weekend more funds would be channelled to KZN. However, political parties have warned that the government must keep a close eye on the use of the funds in a bid to stop corruption.

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala has said the damage to houses, bridges, schools, railway tracks and other infrastructure would amount to R17bn. But there are growing calls for outside agencies to oversee the use of the relief funds in KZN. Scientists had said the province had received rain of six months in one day, which led to flooding in several parts including eThekwini and other districts.

The rains left more than 434 people dead and dozens of others still missing. The government deployed 10 000 soldiers to help in the search and rescue operations. However, Zikalala said they will build temporary housing units for those who have been left affected as thousands of people who have been displaced are still in community halls and other centres.

