LIVE FEED: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe back in the hot seat

DURBAN - FORMER Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe is expected to appear before the Zondo Commission today. However, his lawyers have threatened to ask for a postponement after accusing the commission of trying to ambush their client. Molaba Attorneys said they had written to the commission requesting details on what their client was expected to testify on. They did not receive a reply. Molefe is expected to testify at 10am. Meanwhile, the commission yesterday heard how former president Jacob Zuma forced the Eskom board to stop a meeting in 2015. Former public enterprises acting director-general Matsietsi Mokholo said Zuma tried to get hold of then public enterprises minister Lynne Brown and her then deputy, Bulelani Magwanishe. She said Zuma told her there was a board meeting at Eskom the following day, which she was not aware of as departmental officials did not know when such meetings were held.

She recalled Zuma instructing her in IsiZulu: “Ngicela usihlalo ahlehlise umhlangano (Please inform the chairperson to postpone the meeting).”

Mokholo said Zuma did not inform her that he was going to call then-board chairperson Zola Tsotsi, but told her to inform the chairperson to wait for further instructions from his shareholder minister (Brown).

She told commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Zuma was saying the meeting should not proceed.

”My understanding was that it was an instruction,” Mokholo said.

She then informed Tsotsi about Zuma’s instruction, but suspected the chairperson would want reasons.

”I did not call the chairperson immediately. I first tried to call the minister who was travelling abroad. She (Brown) did not pick up and did not respond to a text message,” said Mokholo.

She said Tsotsi demanded to know the reasons, but she told him Brown would explain the move.

Tsotsi, Mokholo said, was persistent as the meeting was scheduled with some board members coming from outside Gauteng.

”My intent was not to mention that the president had made the request.”

Tsotsi said “okay” and the conversation ended.

”I was sweating because it was the first time I received a call from the president.”

Whistle-blowers Mosilo Mothepu and Bianca Goodson, formerly chief executive officers of Gupta-linked companies Trillian Financial Advisory and Trillian Management Consultants, respectively, will give evidence on Thursday afternoon.

Political Bureau