LIVE FEED: Former Eskom executive details ’unprocedural’ suspension in Dudu Myeni motivated inquiry

Johannesburg – A former Eskom executive has explained his "unprocedural" suspension from Eskom in March 2015 at the Zondo commission, just four months after taking up a lucrative role overseeing the power utility's mega-power projects. Dan Marokane took the stand at the inquiry on Tuesday. He served as Eskom's executive group capital, which included being in charge of major projects such as at Medupi. He was appointed to the post in December 2014, but was suddenly suspended, along with three of his colleagues, in March 2015. The group's suspensions related to an independent inquiry which Eskom's then board had decided to appoint. The Zondo commission has previously heard how the idea for the inquiry had been discussed at length at a meeting held at former president Jacob Zuma's residence in Durban on March 8, 2015.

Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi and a former consultant, Nicholas Linnel, had testified that former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni had led the charge in motivating for the inquiry.

Myeni said Zuma wanted the inquiry. The former president gave the go-ahead for the inquiry at the same meeting.

Once Eskom's board had agreed to adopt the resolution for the inquiry, it was decided that four executives would be suspended. These included former Eskom CEO Tshidiso Matona and Marokane.

The board believed that the executive's presence may intimidate staff from cooperating with the inquiry.

Marokane said he was called back from leave on March 12 in an 8am meeting and told that he would be placed on suspension. He said he was surprised and that Tsotsi stressed he had done nothing wrong.

Marokane said Tsotsi's assertions that he was on suspension but had done nothing wrong, were contrary to what was written in the suspension letter.

The letter referred to "sabotage" and he was consulted before the suspension, which he was not.

Marokane signed his suspension letter, but he later expressed his unhappiness in a letter he wrote to Tsotsi on March 18 expressing his concerns over the "unprocedural" manner in which the suspension was conducted.

Marokane later settled with Eskom, which saw him leave the company after spending weeks at home following the suspension. He said the suspension had created a cloud of controversy over his professional career.

His decision to leave Eskom was because he believed the board had broken a relationship of trust and he could no longer work at the state-owned entity.

Political Bureau