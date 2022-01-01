LIVE FEED: Funeral service of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Cape Town - The funeral service of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is set to get under way this New Year's Day. Funeral proceedings are scheduled to start at 10am at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

Only a maximum of 100 people will be allowed in the cathedral due to Covid-19 regulations. Public viewing of the funeral will take place on the Grand Parade. But it is unclear what the turnout will be as rain has poured down in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, the eulogy will be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The main sermon will be delivered by Reverend Michael Nuttall.

On Thursday and Friday the public was able to pay their final respects to the Arch who lies in a plain wooden casket. The 90-year-old anti-apartheid activist made his request very clear that he desired a simple burial. He will be cremated and his ashes interred beneath the floor of St George’s Cathedral. Media start gathering ahead of the funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Picture: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/ IOL Politics Over the past week, since Tutu's passing on Sunday, dignitaries made their way to the family home in Milnerton to pay their respects.

The City of Cape Town, under the leadership of mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, honoured the former archbishop of Cape Town by lighting the city hall and Table Mountain in purple. Flags have been flown at half-mast across the country and the cathedral bells were rung at midday. Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/ IOL Politics As the funeral gets under way, the public has been advised of road closures in the city centre, especially around the cathedral.