The state capture inquiry is also expected to hear from former director general Lungisa Fuzile. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/AfricanNewsAgency/ANA

Johannesburg - The state capture inquiry resumes with testimony from Treasury officials. The commission is also expected to hear from former director general Lungisa Fuzile. He had appeared at the inquiry last year and told of the days leading up to former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s firing in 2015.

Lungisa left Treasury in 2017.

He is expected to provide further information to the commission.

Last year, he provided damning information on Gupta-linked Mohamed Bobat, the appointed adviser to ex-minister Des Van Rooyen. He claimed Bobat tried to exert authority over everyone at National Treasury.

''I was taken aback because all the advisers at the department had during my tenure signed contracts with me. I was surprised because...suddenly you meet a person you're supposed to have appointed. Theoretically, a minister can bring anyone to be an advisor, they have that discretion. But I was the only one with the authority [to sign contracts]... I hadn't heard of him or signed anything, but there he was, telling me he is the adviser,'' he said in a previous testimony.

The state owned company had been at the centre of allegations into state capture by the Gupta family.

The family scored millions from the company in dodgy tenders it was awarded.

Parliament had held an inquiry into the allegations at Eskom and its findings were expected to be shared with the Zondo commission.

