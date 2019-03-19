Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi /African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - South Africa's state-owned electricity company Eskom continued implementing rolling blackouts on Tuesday as its crippled generating units struggled to supply enough power in a crisis likely to further hurt the ailing economy. The government said public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza would address the media on the current electricity supply problems.

In its latest statement Eskom said it was again implementing "Stage 4" load shedding on Tuesday, which effectively involves suppressing 4 000 MW of demand on a rotational basis to avoid collapsing the national grid.

"Eskom’s maintenance teams are working round the clock to return generation units to the electricity system," it said.

"We remind customers that loadshedding at Stage 4 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Loadshedding is a highly controlled process, implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout."

Eskom supplies 95 percent of South Africa's electricty needs but has struggled to do this in recent years, largely due to cash constraints and a failure to maintain its infrastructure. Several former senior officials have also been forced out after being implicated in corruption.



WATCH FEED HERE

African News Agency/ANA