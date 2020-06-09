LIVE FEED: Higher Education Media briefing on progress in the implementation of Covid-19 measures

Johannesburg - Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande is giving an update on progress related to his department and the Covid-19 implementation measures. In May, Nzimande had briefed the nation about measures regarding how universities and other higher learning institutions were expected to operate during level 3 of the national lockdown. The minister had indicated a phased-in approach to re-opening of higher education of learning institutions saying only a certain number of students would be allowed back. He said those who relied on practical education and classes would return to their institutions, but he encouraged other theory-based subject learners to continue at-home learning. According to Nzimande, institutions will recall students only after the lockdown level for their district has been announced, with a three-week delay before students return to campus.

Nzimande said the three-week delay in returning to campus will allow students who spent lockdown in other parts of the country to travel back to the province where they are studying. Permits will be issued to identified students to enable them to travel.

"Students who require a lab and technical equipment, practical placements, and first-year students will be prioritised to return to campus under level 2," he said.

Government is hopeful that at both level 1 and 2 lockdown, there will be a two- to three-week period for campuses to prepare for the return of students.

Nzimande said students returning to residences will form part of the 33% of students on campus under level 3, or 66% under level 2. According to the minster, a tentative academic calendar has been drawn up for TVET colleges.

Post School Education and Training Institution readiness

Implementation of Higher Health plans

Electronic Devices and Data for students

Student Funding Policy and the N+ Rule

