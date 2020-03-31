LIVE FEED: Inter-ministerial committee media briefing on Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - Minister's representing the Covid-19 national command team will brief the media on the latest regarding the national 21-day lockdown. The country is currently on day five of a 21-day national lockdown. The briefing follows President Cyril Ramaphosa televised address to the nation on Monday where he announced the roll-out of an extensive field screening programme to get South Africans tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus as the number of infected has risen to 1326. The president has also confirmed that three South Africans have died from the novel coronavirus. Ramaphosa announced the screening programme on Monday night. He said the programme will see 10 000 field workers visit people's homes to test for the virus in urban and rural areas.

WATCH FEED HERE

Those who are found to be infected with the virus, depending on their level of symptoms, will either be allowed to self-isolate at home or a government facility or they will be immediately hospitalised.

The testing drive will also include the tracing of contacts which will help hone in on who may be infected with the virus.

Ramaphosa acknowledged that the impact of the lockdown will have a major impact on businesses and jobs, he highlighted the informal sector and said the government was working on a plan to help those in this sector.

Gauteng has the highest number of cases in the country at 618 cases but has not recorded any deaths. The Free State recorded its first death with an 86-year-old man, while a 48-year-old woman in the Western Cape and a 74-year-old man from KwaZulu Natal have died from the novel virus.