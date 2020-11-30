LIVE FEED: It’s Pravin Gordhan vs Tom Moyane at State Capture Inquiry

Johannesburg - The gloves are off as former SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane finally squares off with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday. This long-standing feud between the two parties is said to be over the Sars’ “rogue unit” and the early retirement and re-employment of a former Sars executive, Ivan Pillay. Moyane’s legal counsel will cross-examine Gordhan on testimony that he presented in March last year before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. After Moyane’s attempt to have Gordhan cross-examined and Gordhan’s resistance, Justice Zondo finally granted Moyane leave to question Gordhan.

The impasse between the two dates back to when Moyane decided to lay charges against Gordhan in connection with the controversial early retirement payout made to former Sars deputy commissioner Pillay in 2015.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Pillay’s re-employment by the revenue service was irregular.

Former Sars Commissioner Mr Tom Moyane. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

In August, Gordhan failed to appear for cross-examination at the commission, with his legal representative telling Justice Zondo that this was due to a Cabinet meeting that the minister had to attend.

In another hearing, Athol Williams of Bain Consulting Agency is expected to testify and react to allegations that the internationally renowned IT company, with offices in South Africa, was allegedly a beneficiary of an irregular R200 million tender to devise a turnaround strategy at the revenue service.

Damning evidence against Bain was heard at the Nugent Commission in 2018 and Zondo Commission last year – including evidence that Bain’s turnaround strategy allegedly led to an increase in the illicit flow of money and an increase in cigarette syndicates as well as organised crime.

Both commissions heard that Bain had recommended the dissolution of important units responsible for the combating of organised crime and some of the experienced investigators were shifted to units which did not suit their initial job requirements.

Political Bureau