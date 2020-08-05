LIVE FEED: Judge Makhubele to finally give evidence at Zondo commission

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission resumes this afternoon to hear testimony from High Court Judge Nana Makhubele regarding evidence related to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Makhubele had caused the commission several delays over the past few days because of the controversy surrounding her appearance and legal representation. She was first scheduled to appear on July 24, but her then-lawyer appealed to the commission for a postponement. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was forced to postpone her appearance and issued a directive for her to appear on August 3. On Monday, Judge Makhubele appeared in person with a new lawyer, but she yet again sought another postponement because her new legal counsel needed to bring himself up to date with the evidence against her.

She also requested that the commission's evidence leader, advocate Vasi Soni, recuse himself as she believed he was biased against her.

“His (Soni) behaviour actually confirmed my apprehension about the objectivity of the legal team and investigators.

“Advocate Soni attempted to act as a police officer, prosecutor and judicial officer. I do not believe that this is the role of the legal team,” Judge Makhubele said.

Zondo later decided to move Judge Makhubele's evidence to Wednesday at 5pm.

Makhubele had served as the chairperson of Prasa's interim board and has been implicated by Prasa employees for having interfered in the legal litigation between Prasa and a contractor, Siyaya Rail Solutions.

She was accused of forcing the SOE to negotiate a settlement with Siya instead of taking the legal route.

The commission resumes at 5pm.

