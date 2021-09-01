LIVE FEED: Life Esidimeni Inquest - September 1, 2021

Johannesburg - Day 3 of the Life Esidimeni inquest, held virtually by the High Court in Pretoria, is set to resume on Wednesday. Former managing director at Life Esidimeni Group Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa took the stand earlier to face cross-examination on the role the government and the facility played in relocating mental health patients to unregistered NGOs in 2016.

Mkhatshwa previously denied that the patients were moved from the facility without medical records. He also denied that patients were ill when they arrived at the NGOs. The inquest is investigating whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health patients. WATCH FEED HERE

In 2016, the department of health terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni, in an attempt to save costs and restructure mental health services. On Tuesday, Mkhatshwa was questioned by Shavani Sibara, the legal representative of former Gauteng head of mental health Makgabo Manamela. Sibara focused his questioning on why Life Esidimeni officials had neither visited nor inspected the NGOs mentally ill patients would be taken to.

Manamela said Life Esidimeni did receive an invitation to visit the facilities. Mkhatshwa denied that, saying there was no official invitation handed to him as managing director. This was despite Sibara quoting Manamela and a nurse who claimed to have visited the NGOs. Mkhatshwa was also questioned on the type of health care patients received at the Life Esidimeni facilities.

The institution said it was unable to cut the costs of care because it would compromise the services given to patients. Sibara questioned whether there was a permanent nurse and doctor at the facility. Mkhatshwa said there was a stand-by doctor on call and trained nurses were on duty at every facility.