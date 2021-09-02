LIVE FEED: Life Esidimeni Inquest - September 2, 2021

Johannesburg - Former managing director at Life Esidimeni Morgan Mkhatshwa returns to the witness stand on Thursday as the inquest continues. He is expected to wrap up his testimony.

The High Court in Pretoria is investigating who should be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 patients after they were moved from Life Esidimeni Group health facilities in 2016 On Tuesday, Mkhatshwa told the inquest that he did not support the decision by the former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu to transfer patients to other facilities. WATCH FEED HERE

Patients who were transferred later died. Their deaths were attributed to negligence, lack of food, dehydration and ill-equipped facilities. Mkhatshwa said Life Esidimeni could not be held liable for what happened to the patients after they were moved to other facilities. A number of legal representatives who cross-examined Mkhatshwa have concentrated on reasons why most of the patients did not have their medication and medical records when they were moved to the NGOs, most of which were unlicensed.

Mkhatshwa said that according to his understanding, none of the patients at his facilities were under-nourished and before they were moved from Life Esidimeni they had all their medication and clothes. Previously it was revealed that some of the patients that had been taken to the NGOs did not have all their medication and clothes. However, Mkhatshwa said clinicians from the Health Department were given all the necessary documents during the transfer.