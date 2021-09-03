LIVE FEED: Life Esidimeni Inquest - September 3, 2021

Johannesburg - The inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy is expected to hear testimony from Zanele Buthelezi, who used to work at the Life Esidimeni Waverley Care Centre. Also expected to take the stand on Friday is Doctor Richard Lebethe, who was the deputy director for clinical services during the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The High Court in Pretoria is investigating who should be held criminally liable for the deaths of 144 patients after they were moved from Life Esidimeni Group health facilities in 2016. WATCH FEED HERE Patients who were transferred later died. Their deaths were attributed to negligence, lack of food, dehydration and ill-equipped facilities.

Former managing director at Life Esidimeni Morgan Mkhatshwa concluded his testimony on Thursday. He maintained that the group could not be blamed for the deaths of mental healthcare users. He said Life Esidimeni could not be held liable for what happened to the patients after they were moved to other facilities.

The Gauteng Department of Health had terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni in 2016 in an attempt to save costs and restructure mental health services. The court also heard from a witness by the name of Ms Mabena that the first batch of patients they received were not in a good condition and they had to be screened from scratch, it appeared that they were not well cared for after the patients were selected from Weskoppies facility. Lawyers representing some of the NGOs in the Life Esidimeni scandal argued there was a staggering number of patients who arrived at their facilities without proper handover documents.