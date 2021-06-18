LIVE FEED: Malusi Gigaba back at state capture commission

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will continue to hear evidence from former minister Malusi Gigaba on Friday morning. Gigaba is continuing his evidence from Thursday evening, when he fielded questions relating to his estranged wife Norma Mngoma’s testimony.

Mngoma has given explosive testimony about her estranged husband’s relationship with the Gupta family, how they funded their lavish lifestyle and holidays and assisted Gigaba's extended family with money. Gigaba disputed her affidavit, saying it was “fabricated”. He accused Mngoma of being a pathological liar “who lied on a daily basis”.

Gigaba confirmed that he approached the police after receiving information that Mngoma was the mastermind behind a plot to kill him last year. He said he received a text message that alleged Mngoma hired people to kill him. Gigaba said he approached the Minister of Police to advise him of how to handle the matter.

“The minister said he would ask those in charge of investigating political murders to contact me.” He said a Captain Mavuso contacted him to provide a statement. When probed by evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh, Gigaba said he could not remember exactly when he had made his statement to the police “but it was in the first half of the year”.

When Mngoma damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon belonging to her husband's friend, Peterson Siyaya, in July last year, Gigaba said he had contacted the same Captain Mavuso “because he was already investigating a case involving (Mngoma)”. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced on Thursday that the commission would apply to the high court in Pretoria for another extension to allow it to complete its hearings and file a report. The commission will request an extension until the end of September.