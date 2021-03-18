LIVE FEED: Memorial service for Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The memorial service for the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is taking place at the Khethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma. Since President Cyril Ramaphosa granted the king a Special Official Funeral Category 1 funeral, the king's traditional prime minister, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said the funeral would be turned into a memorial service. Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy. Five days after succumbing to Covid-19 complications, the Zulu king was laid to rest in a burial that was punctuated by centuries-old traditions which are applied when a king is buried. WATCH FEED HERE

The straight-talking king was buried in a secret funeral which started before midnight and was concluded in the early hours of Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Nongoma mayor Albert Mncwango urged people of the northern KwaZulu-Natal rural town to refrain from attending Thursday’s memorial service and instead use the three public viewing areas set up in the town.

One public viewing area will be the Nongoma Multipurpose Hall and two at the town’s taxi rank.

“With these public viewing areas we are hoping to minimise the number of people who would like to stream into the palace as they now have an option of visiting any of the three public viewing areas,” Mncwango said.

Related Video:

Political Bureau