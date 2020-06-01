LIVE FEED: Minister Angie Motshekga's briefing on school readiness

Johannesburg - The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga is briefing the media on the state of readiness of schools.

Motshekga's address was scheduled to take place on Sunday night but was postponed a day before schools were scheduled to reopen on June 1. The minister had announced a week ago that schools would reopen for grades 7 and 12 on June 1.

However, on Sunday, in a statement, her department said schools would resume on June 8 for learners. Teachers and management would be expected to continue preparing for the arrival of learners from June 1 (today).

The statement said following meetings with the country's education MECs it was found that about 80% of schools were ready to open across the country but some were in short supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essentials. It was these concerns that motivated for the delay in the reopening of schools on Monday.

The department's last-minute announcement has received mixed reactions with some saying it was last minute and frustrating for parents. The Western Cape provincial government surprised many when it said it was ready to receive learners on Monday.