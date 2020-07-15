LIVE FEED: Ministers in justice, crime prevention and security cluster give update on lockdown

Ministers in the justice, crime prevention and security cluster will brief the media on Wednesday afternoon regarding the sector's work during level 3 of the national lockdown. The ministers' briefing follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday night where he confirmed that the country will remain under level 3 of the lockdown. The briefing starts at noon. Ramaphosa had also announced the introduction of a daily curfew between 9pm and 4am. He also announced the immediate ban on alcohol sales. He said these measures were needed to curb the spread of the coronavirus has the country's hospitals became overwhelmed with trauma-related incidents. The president said taxis travelling long distance would be allowed to carry passengers at 70% capacity, but for short-distance travel, the taxi industry would be allowed to operate at 100% capacity. WATCH FEED HERE

He said it was now the law for people to wear masks while outside their homes.

The country's coronavirus related cases continue to increase and are fast approaching 300 000.

On Tuesday the country recorded 10 496 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 298 292. Recoveries stand at 146 279 with 4 346 deaths.

At a briefing on Monday, Cogta Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma explained that the government was not trying to take away people's rights with the regulations, but these measures were needed to deal with rising cases.

"It should not be seen that the government is limiting our rights. Government is trying to limit the spread of the virus because the spread happens through the movement of people. For this reason, the curfew has been brought back," she explained.

The government said people could email; [email protected] for comments on the regulations.