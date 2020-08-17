LIVE FEED: NCCC briefing on level 2 lockdown regulations

Cape Town - The ministers serving on the National Coronavirus Command Council are briefing the media on the regulations relating to Covid-19 level 2 restrictions on Monday. This follows the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the Cabinet decided to place the entire country on alert level 2 with effect from midnight on Monday. Under level 2, nearly all of the restrictions are removed to allow the resumption of economic activity across most industries with the necessary and appropriate stringent health protocols and safety precautions in place. Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, the president said the move would come as a relief to all South Africans who have had to live under stringent restrictions for the last five months. "It is a sign of the progress we are making in reducing new infections and demand on our health facilities. It is also a very important development as we strive to restart our economy," he said.

However, Ramaphosa warned that it was too soon to celebrate and appealed for people to behave responsibly despite the eased restrictions.

"We are still very much in the middle of a deadly pandemic that has taken over 11 000 lives in South Africa alone," he said.

"At more than half a million confirmed cases, we still have the fifth highest number of infections in the world. And there is always a chance of a resurgence of the disease," he added.

In terms of level 2, restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted and accommodation, hospitality venues and tours will be permitted according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing.

Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols as to times of operation and numbers of people.

Restrictions on the sale of tobacco and the suspension of the sale of alcohol will be lifted subject to certain restrictions.

Liquor outlets will be allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday during the hours of 9am to 5pm only.

While restrictions on family and social visits will also be lifted, no gatherings of more than 50 people will be permitted.

