LIVE FEED: PMB high court hears Jacob Zuma’s bid to stay arrest

Cape Town - Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team is expected to argue in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday that his arrest and the commencement of his must be stayed pending the outcome of his rescission application. This comes after the Constitutional Court last week sentenced Zuma to a 15-month prison sentence for being in contempt of court for not attending the State Capture Commission when summoned.

Zuma wants the court to issue an order that stops him from being arrested before he brings forth his rescission application to the Constitutional Court on July 12. In an affidavit, various state organs such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, National Police Minister Bheki Cele and commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo were listed among the respondents. The former president was given five days, which ended on Sunday, to hand himself over to the authorities, where he was to be taken to a correctional facility to serve his sentence.

WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE: On Sunday, Zuma held a press conference at his Nkandla homestead where he claimed that the finding of the Constitutional Court to send him to jail during the Covid-19 pandemic, at his age of 79, was the same as sentencing him to death.

He has likened the sentence to an apartheid sentence. “We have a level four lockdown, with all hallmarks of a state of emergency, and the curfews of the 1980s. “The only difference is that we only use different levels, like contempt of court instead of detention without trial. But the substance is exactly the same.