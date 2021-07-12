LIVE FEED: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses SA in wake of riots in KZN and Gauteng

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Monday night addressing the country on government’s response to persistent public violence in parts of the country. “The address will follow the announcement by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) that it has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure,” said Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The request entails SANDF support for police operations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. In terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, the president may authorise the deployment of the national defence force in co-operation with the police service and must inform Parliament of such employment.

The president is on record as calling for calm and warning criminal elements that they will face the full might of law as lawlessness is brought to an end and economic activity is allowed to continue. The majority of South Africans do not and should not tolerate violence, the destruction of property and the endangering of livelihoods. People are urged to report criminals by sharing videos of criminal activity with the police.