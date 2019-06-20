President Cyril Ramaphosa. Screengrab

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday. Ramaphosa was greeted by a gun salute and military fly-over as he arrived at Parliament.

Ramaphosa was accompanied by his wife Tshepo Motsepe, who was dressed in a black dress and silver bolero.

The president was expected to focus on the struggling economy and in particular, troubled electricity utility Eskom, in his opening address to the legislature following the 8 May national elections.

Earlier MPs packed the National Assembly chamber ahead of the joint sitting of Parliament.

The MPs, decked out in their finery, were either seen glued to their cellphone screens or engrossed in conversation with those seated beside them.

As expected, the Economic Freedom Fighters made a loud entrance. The party's MPs, dressed in their signature red overalls and colourful aprons, sang loudly and in unison as they waited to take their seats outside the chamber.

A number of guests, including senior African National Congress members Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Gwede Mantashe, arrived on the red carpet at Parliament.

Dlamini-Zuma and Mantashe were joined by the likes of ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina, Police Minister Bheki Cele, opposition party leaders including Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, Good Party leader Patricia de Lille, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, as well as Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

WATCH FEED HERE

African News Agency/ANA

Follow the latest from #SONA2019 here.